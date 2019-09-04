|
|
BALLANTYNE
Angus Gordon
09/04/1923 - 30/08/2019
Our wonderful loving Dad passed away Friday 30th August at 96 years young surrounded by family at The Residency, Northam.
He is in a better place now and will be remembered for his laughter and witty sense of humour.
He was much loved by his family and friends and will be missed every day.
Beloved husband to Claire (dec), loving father to Les and Clive, stepfather to Barbara (dec), Peter and Bruce (dec).
Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Alex, Hayley and Peter and their families.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and carers at The Residency for the loving care of Angus.
It will be a private cremation with memorial service to follow
Les Ballantyne
0419983176
Published in Avon Valley Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019