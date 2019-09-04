Home
Angus Ballantyne


1923 - 2019
Angus Ballantyne Notice
BALLANTYNE

Angus Gordon

09/04/1923 - 30/08/2019

Our wonderful loving Dad passed away Friday 30th August at 96 years young surrounded by family at The Residency, Northam.

He is in a better place now and will be remembered for his laughter and witty sense of humour.

He was much loved by his family and friends and will be missed every day.

Beloved husband to Claire (dec), loving father to Les and Clive, stepfather to Barbara (dec), Peter and Bruce (dec).

Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Alex, Hayley and Peter and their families.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and carers at The Residency for the loving care of Angus.

It will be a private cremation with memorial service to follow

Les Ballantyne

0419983176
Published in Avon Valley Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019
